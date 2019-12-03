PM Modi will have to quit if Hegde's claim is true: NCP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to resign if there is truth in BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde's claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made chief minister last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being 'misused', the NCP said on Monday.

Former Union minister Hegde, known for making controversial statements, on Saturday sought to give a new twist to the last month's political drama in Maharashtra, claiming it was played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.

Reacting to it, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "It is impossible for the state government to return Rs 40,000 crore to the Centre. If at all it is true, then Prime Minister Modi will have to step down from his post. He will have to submit his resignation."

"It is not an injustice to just Maharashtra but to other states as well. People from states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will not tolerate such injustice," Malik told reporters here.

Hegde claimed Fadnavis was made chief minister of Maharashtra last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being 'misused'.

Reacting to Hegde's claim, Fadnavis said, "No such policy decision has been taken by me as CM. All such allegations are false."