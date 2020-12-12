PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday.
"Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," Modi tweeted.
Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the foremost opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot to the anti-BJP front in the country.
He is known to share a good rapport with politicians, including the prime minister, across political parties.
