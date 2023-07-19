PM Modi's comment on corruption is 'black humour': M K Stalin

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday dubbed 'black comedy,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on corruption vis-a-vis the opposition parties as he made that comment by having on his side leaders 'facing graft cases.' Writing to party cadres, Stalin mocked Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition as a leader who headed 'one section of the AIADMK.' Expelled leader O Panneerselvam maintains political and legal claims over the AIADMK's leadership.

The July 18 NDA meet in Delhi was hurriedly convened while the Opposition's Bengaluru gathering was planned in advance, Stalin said adding several leaders like AIADMK's K Palaniswami were compelled to display their 'loyalty,' by taking part in the meet in the national capital. Both the BJP and its alliance parties such as the AIADMK had no other choice but to join hands and the 'truth' is that both the sides -- the Saffron party and its allies-- have no influence among the people, the DMK top leader alleged.

"It is black comedy, a humorous anguish that PM Modi spoke about taking action against corruption, accusing opposition parties of corruption; by having near him partymen who faced corruption cases," he said in his letter to party workers.

Though the Union Home Ministry accorded sanction to prosecute two former IPS offices in the Gutkha scam, Governor RN Ravi has not granted sanction in respect of two former Ministers in the erstwhile AIADMK regime, the DMK chief said and cited an English daily's editorial in this respect. Stalin said parties well aware of such a 'culture' of the BJP gathered in Bengaluru.

The scam is related to alleged bribes to allow illegal sale of Gutkha and it surfaced in 2017 during the AIADMK regime following the Income tax department's searches in a firm here to unearth tax evasion.

In Delhi, PM Modi had said: "When an alliance is formed due to the compulsion of power, when an alliance is formed with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind casteism and regionalism, then that alliance is very harmful for the country."

The Chief Minister said the 'mask of patriotism' of the BJP and its ideological siblings --the Sangh parivar-- was now off as they hesitated to utter the word "I.N.D.I.A," the name of the coalition of democratic movements.

"The word I.N.D.I.A has now become a word of dislike for them." The alliance I.N.D.I.A stood for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, he said. Sarcastically, the DMK leader said BJP men with a 'communal' mindset had asked those who did not like I.N.D.I.A 'to go to Pakistan.' Now it is not known to which country such people with a 'communal thought' would seek visas.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the people have got ready to give 'visa' and send outside the BJP and its allies who damage the nation's integrity. Only to hide that, 'intimidatory work' is done by roping in the Enforcement Directorate and all other central agencies. "Nobody in I.N.D.I.A (Congress, DMK and other constituents of the alliance) is going to fear such threats. Our primary task is to identify the enemies of true I.N.D.I.A (the nation)."

Stalin exhorted his party workers to expose the 'communal, anti-democratic forces' among the people. He asked the DMK cadres to prepare for polls with the goal of 'forty is ours (39 LS seats in TN and one in Puducherry) and the nation is ours.'