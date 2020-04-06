PM Modi's 'panch agrah' pitch to fight 'long battle' against coronavirus

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown is completing its second week tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday repeatedly asked people to prepare for the “long” battle against coronavirus, which he chose to describe as ‘ladai’ and ‘jung’ and invoked war-time donations by people, urging them to contribute liberally to fight the menace.

Addressing party workers through video conferencing on the 40th foundation day of the party, Modi asked party workers to take five vows (pancha graha) that included constant campaign to provide foodgrain and grocery items to the poor, distributing masks among at least five to seven persons, organising thanks giving campaigns through five different groups set up by the party for nurses and doctors, sanitation staffs, cops and all other staffs engaged in providing essential services.

The other two vows that the PM asked the party workers to take include giving information about and installing Arogya Setu, developed for providing help in the fight against coronavirus, in the mobile phones of at least forty persons and making a personal contribution as well, inspiring at least 40 persons to contribute in the PM-CARES fund.

Reminding people of donations during war times, Modi asked them to contribute liberally to fight out this ‘mahamaari’ (pandemic) and shift focus from mask to money to combat the menace.

Asking people to gear for this "long fight", Modi said, “We do not have to get tired in this battle or lose this battle. We have to emerge victorious in this long fight.”

Thanking people for their total support to his switch off the lights and light a diya or candle for nine minutes at 9 pm call on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the display of collective power of 130 crore people of the nation belonging to all sections strengthened the resolve to fight against coronavirus.

“There is just one mission of the nation today—victory in the war against the coronavirus pandemic,” Modi said thanking people for showing maturity during the lockdown. “Nobody could have imagined that people will follow such a discipline and sense of service like this in a huge nation like India,” Modi said.

He reminded that even the World Health Organisation has praised India for the speed, comprehensiveness and holistic approach with which it has conducted its fight against COVID-19.

Recalling how India played a key role in organising a meeting of SAARC countries and organising a conference of G-20 nations to ensure that all countries come together in the fight against coronavirus, Modi said that India has presented a unique example before the world through its efforts to tackle the pandemic.

“India is one of the few countries which understood the seriousness of the coronavirus and declared a comprehensive war against it in time,” the Prime Minister said.

Repeatedly reaffirming the importance of social distancing to make India COVID-19 free, Modi reminded the party workers that whenever the BJP got the opportunity to serve, the party has focused on good governance and empowering the poor.

He also paid tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation’s length and breadth.