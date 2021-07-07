PM Narendra Modi congratulates newly sworn-in ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his cabinet colleagues who took oath on Wednesday and asserted that they will continue working to fulfil the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.
Fifteen cabinet ministers and 28 ministers of state, including new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In a tweet, Modi said, "I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
