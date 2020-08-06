PM expresses grief over Ahmedabad hospital fire deaths

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Ahmedabad hospital fire

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 10:26 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: DH File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire incident at a hospital in Ahmedabad early Thursday and said the administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

The blaze around 3.30 am at the private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad has left eight Covid-19 patients dead.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and city mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation.

"Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister's Office also said Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the fire.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Ahmedabad
Hospital
Fire
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

New Education Policy 2020: The way of the future

New Education Policy 2020: The way of the future

Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple ceremony

Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple ceremony

 