PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Onam

  • Aug 31 2020, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 09:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam on Monday, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony. 

The prime minister also posted a clip of his mention of the festival in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony," he tweeted. "It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

In the clip, Modi had noted in the address that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, with the festival now being celebrated abroad as well.

Onam is a harvest festival which is celebrated in Kerala.

