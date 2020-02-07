PM Narendra Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks expunged from Parliament records

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's query why they Opposition was telling "jhoot (lies)" on National Population Register (NPR) during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha was removed from Parliamentary records.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark that the ruling BJP was "gumrah (misleading)" people for votes on Citizenship Amendment Act was also expunged from the records.

"(Rajya Sabha) Chairman (M Venkaiah Naidu) was pleased to direct expunction of a certain portion of the proceedings of Rajya Sabha dated 6 February, 2020 at about 6:20 PM and 6:30 PM," a statement said.

Modi was speaking about the objections raised by the Opposition about NPR when he said the UPA government had come up with NPR in 2010 and the BJP had never raised any objections about it.

Then he said, "aap kyon jhoot bol rahe hei (why are you telling lies?)". From this, the Chairman has ordered the expunction of the word "jhoot", as it is considered unparliamentary expression.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Azad had referred to the CAA and said no laws were made with religion as a basis and said, "logon ko vote keliye gumrah harti hei (for votes, you are misleading people". From this, the word "gumrah" was removed from records.

This is the second time that Modi's remark were removed from records. Naidu had on 10 August, 2018 expunged remarks made by Modi against Congress MP B K Hariprasad, the Opposition joint candidate for the Deputy Chairman elections, after finding it to be "objectionable".

Hariprasad had lost to JD(U)'s Harivansh in the election. While congratulating the winner in the House, Modi had played on the initials of Hariprasad which were found to be objectionable by Opposition MPs. Naidu expunged the remark from the records.

In 2013, certain remarks by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley during a heated debate were also expunged.