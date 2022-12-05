PM Narendra Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers' meeting

On the last day of Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with office bearers of the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi.

India’s G20 presidency and the Kashi-Tamil Sangam were high on the party’s agenda and featured big in discussions held during the day.

PM Modi spoke to party bearers during the opening ceremony of the two-day meet, after he cast his vote in Ahmedabad. Party president J P Nadda presided over the meeting.

State office bearers of the party, state in-charges and co-in-charges, in-charges of various mochas, state presidents, and general secretaries (organisation) were part of the meeting. Party leaders said that there was a review of organisational tasks and a review of the party’s preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders said that the prime minister made a special mention of the Kashi-Tamil Sangam programme, and asked those present to ensure its success. “He said this will ensure the cultural assimilation of the people of Tamil Nadu with North Indian states,” said an office-bearer from the Northeast.

Those present said that key discussions were held over strategies to be adopted in the upcoming assembly elections.

Assembly elections are to be held in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh. In 2018, the BJP lost the assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

Warning bells have also run inside the party’s war rooms as it struggled with a stringent campaign by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, and fought anti-incumbency in Gujarat.

In addition to that, leader said a review of tasks distributed in the last three months took place. Various organizational activities linked to the party’s booth committees were also part of the discussions.

The meeting will continue on Tuesday, too.