PM Narendra Modi introduced new political culture in India: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to introduce a new political culture in the country, rising above considerations of vote bank politics or subjective preferences.

The latest evidence of this, he said, is the inclusion of Sitamarhi under the Centre's aspirational district programme purely on the consideration that it deserved a special attention for its growth and development in certain sectors.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and BJP national executive member, addressed a meeting of party workers here.

He said while PM Modi has vindicated Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream of BJP being a truly democratic party suited to the requirements of post-independence India, it was the sacrifices of three generations of party workers, which enabled the party to survive over the last seven decades before emerging as the world’s largest political party under the able organisational leadership of party presidents like Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

"The Prime Minister has sought to introduce a new political culture in the country, rising above considerations of vote bank politics or subjective preferences," the minister said.

Singh said it was his good fortune to be able to pay obeisance at the holy place which was closely associated with Maa Sita of the epic Ramayan.

He said with the kind of special focus being given by the government of India, the day is not far when Sitamarhi will develop and live up to its name, which conjures up the thoughts of Lord Ram and Ram Rajya.

Singh spent about two hours interacting with the party workers.

He informed them that he had impressed upon the local administration to maintain a closer coordination and rapport with public representatives and the citizens.

Singh said it was the priority treatment given to Sitamarhi by the Modi government that despite the constraints of Covid pandemic, a CT scan machine was installed in the Sadar hospital and a new nursing school has also been set up.