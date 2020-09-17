PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today and leaders from across all political parties have poured in wishes. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several bigwigs have posted birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from the wishes, 70,000 samplings, 70 kg laddoo have been offered in a Coimbatore temple and BJP is targetting to create a million selfie videos, all to wish the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 70th birthday.

Narendra Modi, born on September 17, 1950, marks a personal milestone during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

Here are some of his loyalists who wished the PM well on achieving the septuagenarian title:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the "most popular leader is devoted to the nation's service" and welfare of the poor, adding that the country has received "a leadership that connected the deprived class".

राष्ट्रसेवा और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा नेतृत्व मिला है जिसने लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों से वंचित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा और एक मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda wished the PM good health and a long life, hoping to see the country rise under Modi's leadership.

Delighted to join the nation in celebrating the 70th birthday of Hon PM. @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji. I wish him robust health and a long life. Let the country continue to rise under his leadership for many more years.@BJP4India https://t.co/LIZwVGz05G pic.twitter.com/LcAaafvqvt — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) September 17, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent in birthday wishes, praying for the PM's 'long life'.

.@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020

Happy 70th birthday to @narendramodi —the leader who gave Indian nationalism a 21st century perspective. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 17, 2020

Former circketer Gautam Gambhir said that Modi has "triumphed against all odds", tweeting:

The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives! Birthday greetings to the one who triumphed against all odds, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! pic.twitter.com/Rz3KQ75OeZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2020

A leader who always leads from front, whose life is only about serving his country and its people. @narendramodi ji you are and you will always be our guiding force, our inspiration . On your birthday I wish you a long & healthy life.May God bless you always #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/JAkKhOmT8o — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 17, 2020

Wishes to the 'Karma Yogi', Ma Bharati's favorite son Sri @narendramodi Ji, on his 70th Birthday. You have inspired nationalists to dedicate themselves for the cause of motherland. May you be blessed to realise the #NewIndia & to guide us to prosparity!#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/pADBBYU0ID — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 17, 2020

Karanataka Chief Minister B S Yedurrappa also wished the septuagenarian.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi too sent in his twitter wishes, saying: