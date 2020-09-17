PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners

PM Narendra Modi marks his 70th birthday today; wishes pour in from all corners

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 17 2020, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 08:52 ist
An artist makes a painting on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th Birthday, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today and leaders from across all political parties have poured in wishes. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several bigwigs have posted birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Apart from the wishes, 70,000 samplings, 70 kg laddoo have been offered in a Coimbatore temple and BJP is targetting to create a million selfie videos, all to wish the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 70th birthday.

Narendra Modi, born on September 17, 1950, marks a personal milestone during his tenure as the Prime Minister. 

Here are some of his loyalists who wished the PM well on achieving the septuagenarian title:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the "most popular leader is devoted to the nation's service" and welfare of the poor, adding that the country has received "a leadership that connected the deprived class".

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda wished the PM good health and a long life, hoping to see the country rise under Modi's leadership.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent in birthday wishes, praying for the PM's 'long life'.

Former circketer Gautam Gambhir said that Modi has "triumphed against all odds", tweeting:

Karanataka Chief Minister B S Yedurrappa also wished the septuagenarian.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi too sent in his twitter wishes, saying:

