PM Narendra Modi nowhere in sight when needed, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the government has failed to manage the Covid-19 crisis and the prime minister is nowhere to be seen.

He also lauded individuals who are helping out people in this crisis and expressed gratitude to them.

"While GOI has failed not just in managing Covid crisis but also in standing with the people, there are numerous individual stories of strength and altruism every day," he said on Twitter.

While GOI has failed not just in managing Covid crisis but also in standing with the people, there are numerous individual stories of strength & altruism everyday. Immense gratitude to these heroes dedicated to serving others and showing the world what India truly stands for. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2021

"Immense gratitude to these heroes dedicated to serving others and showing the world what India truly stands for," he also said.

In another tweet, he took a jibe at the prime minister, drawing a comparison between him and the ventilators provided through PMCARES Fund.

"There's a lot common between PMCares ventilator and the PM himself: - too much false PR, don't do their respective jobs, nowhere in sight when needed," he tweeted.

Some states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have complained that the ventilators provided from PMCARES Fund have not been functioning properly.

Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 situation in the country and the shortage of essential medicines and oxygen.