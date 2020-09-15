PM Narendra Modi running away from discussion on China: Congress

Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a discussion in Parliament on Chinese transgressions in Ladakh by not allowing opposition parties to speak on the issue.

Though several opposition leaders demanded a discussion on the issue in the Lok Sabha, Congress members were the only ones to walk out on being disallowed to speak in support of the Indian Army after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on ‘Developments on our border in Ladakh’

After staging a walk-out, the Congress members held a demonstration in Parliament premises and questioned the absence of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha when the Defence Minister made a statement on the Chinese transgressions.

“There was a deliberate attempt to silence the Congress party. We only wanted to send a message of solidarity to the Indian Army and we also wanted this Government to be honest, accountable and transparent to the people of India,” Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha told reporters here.

The main opposition party wanted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to state in clear terms whether China had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh and specify a timeline when the government planned to oust them.

“We are proud of the valour of our armed forces, but why is the Prime Minister missing? Why is the Prime Minister running away from giving an account of his failure to Parliament,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it was clear from the Defence Minister's statement that the Prime Minister misled the country on Chinese incursions in Ladakh.

“Our country has always stood up with our defence forces and will continue to do so. But when will you (PM) stand up against China? When will you reclaim our territory that China has occupied? Don't be scared of naming China,” Rahul said on Twitter.