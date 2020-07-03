PM Narendra Modi steps in to counter Congress campaign over Covid-19, China

In the midst of a massive campaign against his government on the issues of Covid-19 crisis and the Chinese incursion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose to counter the criticism, making a surprise visit to Leh, where he met soldiers and attacked China for its “expansionism”. He is planning to meet all BJP state chiefs on Covid-19 on Saturday.

Modi, in a reminiscence of Indira Gandhi’s 1971 visit to Leh, visited the region. He took a briefing from the Army on the ground situation of the standoff and later met injured soldiers in the hospital.

The Congress upped the ante over the Chinese incursion, claiming that ever since June 15, Indians have been kept in the dark about the ground realities on the borders and the time for silence is over, the time for answers is now. The party insisted that the Chinese must be evicted from Indian land, and sought a special session of the Parliament to discuss the issue, asking why the prime minister did not take China’s name.

The BJP, however, sought to project Modi’s Leh visit as “true leadership in action” and “leading from the front”. Modi's visit served two purposes: being seen as a morale-booster for the forces, and reinforcing the party's stand of "not allowing China to capture even an inch of Indian territory".

He also said that those who are weak cannot initiate a peace process. All this, amid the Centre saying that the Army has been given a free hand and signing an arms deal with Russia.

The party believes that PM's calculated steps have served well to manage the perception of the party and the PM among people.

But the challenge still remains, as China has indicated that they are not going to withdraw from the Indian territory occupied so far. Modi’s strong remarks of “expansionism” drew a sharp reaction from China.

On the Covid-19 front, despite five lockdowns, there has been a rapid increase in the number of cases, though the government argues that India’s track record is better than many countries with regard to deaths.

On Saturday Modi will hold a video conference with all BJP state unit chiefs on the relief works carried out by the party. The party units of the states have been asked to make a presentation before Modi on the welfare works carried out by them during the over three-month lock-down period.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and party chief J P Nadda will be present during the video conference. The BJP claims to have reached out to nearly 17 crore people, besides having fed 22 crore during the lockdown.

The BJP is pulling all stops to counter the migrant campaign of opposition parties by announcing the extension of its free foodgrain scheme, besides moves like setting up migrant commissions and Bihar and MP lining up plans to provide them jobs.