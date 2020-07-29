PM tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets

PM Narendra Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2020, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 18:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit.

He also shared a brief video of a Rafale fighter aircraft landing at the Ambala Air Force station.

Broadly translated, the prime minister said in his tweet that there is no virtue like protecting the nation, there is no vow like defence of the nation.

"Swagatam" (welcome), he said with the hashtag "RafaleInIndia".

The Rafales were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space and were given a water salute when they landed in Ambala. 

