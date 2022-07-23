PM Modi, VP Naidu bid farewell to Ram Nath Kovind

PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind

Members of Parliament also attended the farewell ceremony

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2022, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 18:33 ist
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in a ceremonial procession for his farewell function at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday joined a ceremony at Parliament's Central Hall to bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu: Once a councillor and now India's president-elect

Members of Parliament also attended the farewell ceremony.

Modi had hosted a dinner in Kovind's honour on Friday. Members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

