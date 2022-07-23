PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday joined a ceremony at Parliament's Central Hall to bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind.
President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.
Also Read | Droupadi Murmu: Once a councillor and now India's president-elect
Members of Parliament also attended the farewell ceremony.
Modi had hosted a dinner in Kovind's honour on Friday. Members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence
Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain
Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays
'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'
'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin
Does soccer still need the header?
'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'
How satellites revolutionised the way we see world
Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy