PM pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

PM pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

  Jul 06 2019, 10:32am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DH File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Saturday to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 118th birth anniversary, saying his contribution to national integration will always be remembered.

 

Modi described Mookerjee as a great educationist and a bright nationalist thinker.

In a tweet, the prime minister also posted a video on Mookerjee.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader was born on this day in 1901 in the then Calcutta Presidency.

