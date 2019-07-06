PM pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Saturday to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 118th birth anniversary, saying his contribution to national integration will always be remembered.

महान शिक्षाविद् और प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी विचारक डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। राष्ट्रीय एकता और अखंडता के लिए उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/uFpsJtTpYI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

Modi described Mookerjee as a great educationist and a bright nationalist thinker.

In a tweet, the prime minister also posted a video on Mookerjee.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader was born on this day in 1901 in the then Calcutta Presidency.