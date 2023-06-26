'BJP min remarks not in line with PM's statement in US'

PM’s assurance in US followed by absurd statements by BJP ministers: Mehbooba Mufti

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was responding to tweets by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 26 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 19:32 ist
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti addressing a press conference at Press Club, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI File Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion in the US about the safety of minorities in India was followed by absurd statements by BJP ministers.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was responding to tweets by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman about former US president Barack Obama’s statement on the condition of minorities in India.

“PM’s assurances in USA about Indian minorities being safe is followed by absurd statements from BJP ministers. One mocks Obama’s muslim surname & issues veiled threats. Another justifies BJPs mistreatment of minorities by invoking bombing of muslim countries. BJP’s doublespeak,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Indian Politics
PDP
Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir
Narendra Modi

