PM urges youth to innovate, patent, produce and prosper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the scientific community to contribute to make India a trillion-dollar economy besides helping the masses with innovative solutions to their daily challenges.

"Innovate, patent, produce and prosper should be the motto of young scientists. Innovation has to be for the people and by the people. This would lead to faster (national) development," PM Modi said while inaugurating the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress at the University of Agriculture Sciences here.

"Technology and logical temperament are what the new India needs. Technology is the bridge between the government and the common man. Bengaluru traditionally was the City of Gardens but it has now been converted into a wonderful field of start-ups because of the wonderful ecosystem of science and innovation," he said.

Modi, however, didn’t elaborate on what he meant by India’s need for "logical temperament.” But his comments come at a time when scientists and researchers joined the protests on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Prime Minister asked scientists not only to contribute to economic development but also to extend a helping hand in solving societal issues. He listed issues ranging from water woes to elimination of single-use plastics that scientists must take up as a challenge.

"Cheap and long-lasting solutions to single-use plastics that can be manufactured by rural artisans, and small and medium scale industries must come from your laboratories," he said.

"Similarly metals should be eliminated from electronic waste and technologies are required to reuse such waste."

The Prime Minister also listed out some of the government’s big scientific future plans ranging from a deep ocean mission being formulated by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to eradication of TB by 2025 and turning India into a $100 million hub for the production of biomaterials like vaccines through "right policy, research and human resources."

Union Science Minister Harsh Vardhan, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Indian Science Congress general president K S Rangappa, former vice chancellor of Mysore University, were present on the dais.

The inauguration was abruptly ended after the Prime Minister’s speech without the customary vote of thanks.