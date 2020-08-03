Digvijaya requests PM to defer Ram temple bhoomi pujan

PM, Yogi should self isolate; call off Ram Temple ceremony: Digvijaya Singh

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2020, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 16:32 ist
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call off the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple contending that the time chosen for it was inauspicious.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should quarantine themselves as a UP minister had died due to Covid-19 and Home Minister Amit Shah too had contracted the infection.

Singh accused the BJP of playing with the sentiments of thousands of Hindus by ignoring the advice of religious leaders such as the Shankaracharya of Dwarkapeeth Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati who had claimed that the time chosen for the foundation stone laying ceremony was inauspicious.

“The result of ignoring the tenets of Sanatan Hindu Dharma are there for every one to see. All the priests of the Ram Temple have turned Covid-19 positive. UP Minister Kamala Rani Varun has died due to Covid-19. UP BJP chief is in hospital. Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiurappa are in hospital,” Singh said.
 

 

“How many more people do you wish to send to hospital by going ahead with the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple at an inauspicious hour,” Singh said.

The senior Congress leader said Swami Swaroopananda had already flagged that the time chosen for laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple was inauspicious and accused Modi of flouting the tenets.

Singh has accused the BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of hijacking the Ram Temple Trust by filling it with their nominees and ignoring the leading religious leaders.

