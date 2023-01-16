PM's roadshow to precede BJP National Executive meeting in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the venue for the BJP National Executive meeting that gets underway on Monday.
Scheduled for a 4 pm start, the meeting will conclude by 4 pm on Tuesday. It happens to be the first big meeting of this new and fully packed year for the BJP.
The meeting is expected to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president J P Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for Assembly and general elections.
While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the executive.
Underlining that the meeting is being held at an important juncture, Tawde on Sunday said, "Elaborate discussions will be held on the upcoming Assembly elections in states, the BJP's 'pravas yojana' for Lok Sabha seats where the party's performance was not up to mark and strengthening booth-level teams.
There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions as mentioned in the statement released by the party.
Before the executive, a meeting of the party's national office-bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will also be held at the BJP headquarters.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven
The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts
How much money do winners at Australian Open win?
How to plan finances from your first job
The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?
DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order
Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model
'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city