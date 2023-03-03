PM's statement on BJP coming to power in Kerala kicks up debate

The Prime Minister's claim that the BJP-led alliance will capture power in Kerala has kicked up a debate in the southern state with the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress on Friday terming it as a "dream", which will never come true and the saffron party asserting that Narendra Modi's wish will be fulfilled with the people's support.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that BJP will not gain power here as the people are against communal forces. BJP's Kerala state unit chief K Surendran, on the other hand, vowed that the party will make all possible efforts to make the PM's "wish or direction" come true. He said that the "double engine of development" has to come to Kerala and added "we will bring it here".

Buoyed by his party's poll performance in three minority dominated northeastern states, Modi on Thursday said that BJP's alliance will form government in Kerala too in view of the increasing support of minorities for the saffron party. In response to his claim, Vijayan in a statement said that the saffron party coming to power in Kerala was "wishful thinking" as even minority groups will not take a pro-BJP stand owing to the alleged harassment they are facing at the hands of the Sangh Parivar.

Earlier in the day, the Congress, CPI(M) and the IUML, said that the PM's statement was a "dream" and that it was made without being conscious of the ground reality in the state. Dubbing the statement as a "daydream" which the PM was entitled to have, senior CPI(M) leader and Politburo member M A Baby said Modi should remember that his party lost the only seat it ever had in the Kerala Assembly in the 2021 state elections.

"The PM is entitled to daydream, but he should remember that the only seat the BJP had in the state legislature has been lost. That sole seat was wrested by the Left front in the last election and the BJP in Kerala is now in a deplorable condition." Senior Congress leader Satheesan too spoke along similar lines when he said that the BJP will never come to power in Kerala as the people here would "unite against the fascist and feudal movements".

"It (BJP coming to power) will never happen in Kerala. There is no space for the BJP here. There will be no space as people of the state will never allow any communal forces here. "The Congress and UDF are at the forefront to prevent the BJP. We have already declared that wherever possible, to prevent the communal and fascist forces, we will constitute an open platform of the anti-BJP and anti-communal forces," Satheesan told reporters.

He, however, also accused the CPI(M) of working to create a space for BJP in the state. Satheesan alleged that CPI(M) in Kerala was anti-Congress and has an "unholy nexus" with the BJP at the Centre because they want to settle the cases which have been initiated against the Kerala CM by central agencies. He claimed that the majority of Hindus in the state are against the BJP.

If the contrary was true, then BJP would have been number one or two in Kerala, he said. Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) senior leader M K Muneer said that Modi was "not conscious of the ground reality in Kerala", but "he can dream". "From 1957 onwards, it has been either LDF or UDF in power. Many times communal forces tried to creep into Kerala politics, but the people kept them away. That is because people here are literate, aware and politicised," he told reporters.

Muneer said that the PM was entitled to dream, "but it will not be fruitful". "He thinks Kerala will fall into the hold of NDA like in other states. That is not going to happen here. He (PM) is taking it lightly," the IUML leader added.

He said that all majority and minority religious groups and communities in the state will prevent BJP from getting a foothold in Kerala. "They will not give BJP even an inch of space. We are very confident about that," he added. However, Surendran expressed confidence that the people of Kerala would trust BJP as both the LDF and UDF "have looted the state". He further said the way PM helped in the development of the northeastern states, Kerala too would benefit in the same way if BJP comes to power in the southern state.