Police arrests UP rape victim charged with extortion

  • Sep 25 2019, 10:22am ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 10:23am ist
The woman law student, who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct and harassment, outside a local court in Shahjahanpur. (PTI Photo)

The law student who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape was arrested for questioning on Wednesday on charges of extortion by a special team probing the case.

 

 

Her arrest comes a day after she was denied anticipatory bail by Allahabad court. The court had posted the hearing for Wednesday. 

(More to follow)

