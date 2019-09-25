Police arrests UP rape victim charged with extortion

The law student who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape was arrested for questioning on Wednesday on charges of extortion by a special team probing the case.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, OP Singh: The law student, who had accused Swami Chinmayanand for sexually harassing her, has been arrested by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) for allegedly trying to extort money from him. pic.twitter.com/gtrC5lOjhp
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2019
Her arrest comes a day after she was denied anticipatory bail by Allahabad court. The court had posted the hearing for Wednesday.
(More to follow)
Comments (+)