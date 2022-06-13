Police detain Haryana Cong MLAs marching to ED office

Police detain several Haryana Cong MLAs, workers in Chandigarh marching towards ED office

Police had put up multi-layered barricades close to the Congress' office and put leaders in two buses when they tried to march towards the ED office

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 16:22 ist

Police detained several Haryana Congress MLAs and party workers on Monday during their protest march en route the Enforcement Directorate office here in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the ED in Delhi.

Led by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, the party legislators including Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Geeta Bhukkal, Varun Chaudhary, Jagbir Malik, Aftab Ahmed had gathered at the party's Haryana headquarters in Sector 9 for taking out the 'protest march' to the ED office in Sector 18.

However, the police had put up multi-layered barricades close to the Congress' office and put the Congress leaders in two buses when they tried to march towards the ED office.

On the other hand, the Punjab unit of the Congress was also holding a protest near the ED office in Jalandhar.

Read | Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED for nearly 3 hours in National Herald case; questioning to continue

Notably, accompanied by a battery of party leaders, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering investigation related to the National Herald newspaper.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

In Chandigarh, senior Haryana Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian alleged that BJP was misusing central agencies to build pressure on political opponents.           

"BJP is playing vendetta politics, but neither Congress party nor Rahul Gandhi will be cowed down by their actions," he told reporters.            

Hitting out at the BJP led government, Jagbir Malik said, "To divert attention of people from vital issues they are indulging in vendetta politics. Rahul Gandhi has been exposing them on various fronts, so they are trying to build pressure, but Congress party and Rahul will continue to expose them before people on various issues".          

Carrying placards, the Congress workers in Chandigarh as well as in Jalandhar raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.          

In Jalandhar, Punjab Congress leaders Aruna Chaudhary and Pargat Singh said the Centre is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, but Congress leaders will continue to strongly raise the issues of public.

Check out DH's latest videos

