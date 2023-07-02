Cops creating hurdles for Rahul's Telangana meet: Cong

Police, govt machinery creating hurdles for people attending Rahul Gandhi's meeting at Khammam: Congress in Telangana

Former union minister Renuka Chowdhury slammed the police and claimed that the ruling BRS is jittery over the public meeting.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 02 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 15:38 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress in Telangana on Sunday alleged that the police and the government machinery were creating hurdles for the people attending top party leader Rahul Gandhi's public meeting at Khammam at the behest of ruling BRS leaders.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy spoke to state DGP Anjani Kumar about the issue, party sources said here, even as former union minister Renuka Chowdhury slammed the police and claimed that the ruling BRS is jittery over the public meeting.

Also Read | Telangana BJP leader Jithender Reddy’s 'Bull treatment' tweet irks party

Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu alleged that local BRS leadership was acting in an undemocratic manner in an attempt to make the rally a failure, while another Congress MLA D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, accused the BRS government of not letting the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses to be hired for transporting people to the event. "It is deplorable that the government machinery set up check posts and stopped private vehicles in which people were coming to the meeting," she said.

The public meeting in Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, is being held for the Congress to sound the poll bugle for the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, and as a culmination of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's 'padayatra'.

