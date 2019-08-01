Police issue notice to man who cancelled Zomato order

The police in Jabalpur on Thursday sought a written undertaking from Zomato customer Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Shukla had tweeted on Wednesday that he cancelled his food order on Zomato because the delivery man was not a Hindu.

His tweet and the company's response that "food has no religion" went viral.

A notice was issued to him on Thursday as "preventive action", city police said.

"We have issued a notice, it will be served to Amit Shukla. He'll be warned, if he tweets anything which is against ideals of Constitution, action will be taken; he is on surveillance," Amit Singh, SP, Jabalpur told ANI.

Amit Shukla, on Tuesday night, tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".