Police remained 'shameful bystander' in JNU: Amnesty

The Amnesty International India (AII) on Monday condemned the Delhi Police's action to allow violence against the students and members of the faculty inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, saying it showed a "shameful disregard" for the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

It said that the Delhi Police remained like a "shameful bystander" when the mob attacked the students and teachers.

In a statement, AII's Executive Director Avinash Kumar said it was "alarming to note the ease with which the mob entered" a secured university space and were able to mete out such violence.

"For the Delhi Police to tolerate such a violent attack that has resulted in grave injuries is even worse and shows a shameful disregard for the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," he said.

Whether it be JNU or Jamia Millia Islamia, he said the Delhi Police has "repeatedly failed" to protect the students peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The authorities have failed in their duty to ensure the safety of the students, signalling shameful complicity of the state machinery. Moreover, the constant demonisation of the students by the government continues to increase their vulnerability to such attacks and awards impunity to the attackers. It is not an isolated incident and must be seen amidst the larger pattern of push-back as massive protests continue unabated across the country. It is imperative that the government listens to its citizens," he said.

On Sunday evening, a masked mob laid siege to the university for more than two hours, injuring over two dozen students and members of the faculty. The attack took place after a peace march was conducted by the Teachers Association at the university.