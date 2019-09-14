Political deliberations set to begin in Kashmir soon 

Despite top leadership of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir remaining in detention for the last six weeks, hectic political deliberations are set to begin soon as two MPs of National Conference (NC) are on the job, sources told DH.



The MPs — Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi — met their party president and MP Farooq Abdullah, who is undergoing house detention, earlier this week on court directions. Similarly, they also had a meeting with NC vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is undergoing detention since August 5, after the High Court directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to facilitate the meetings.



However, the court had asked the two MPs not to go to media regarding their meeting and deliberations with Abdullahs.



Sources privy to the meetings said Lone and Masoodi had a detailed deliberations with the party president and vice-president over the situation which arose in Jammu and Kashmir after the Center abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. “As there is tremendous pressure on Lone and Masoodi within and outside the party to resign from Lok Sabha, they sought advice from Abdullahs, who categorically told them not to do so. Abdullahs also advised the two MPs to carry on with their activities as most of the leaders of NC are under detention,” a source revealed.



“As Kashmir is returning towards normalcy, in the coming months, the political activities may gain momentum. Some central government delegations too have held meetings with the incarcerated leaders of the NC, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other smaller parties in recent weeks,” the source added.



The NC had won all the three Valley parliamentary constituencies in April-May Lok Sabha polls. While Lone won from north Kashmir, Masoodi prevailed from south Kashmir. Senior Abdullah won the central Kashmir seat.



A political analyst said in all likelihood the NC will contest Assembly polls as and when they are held in the newly created union territory. However, he said, the participation of PDP led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufit is doubtful.



“Mehbooba may take hardliner stance to revive the fortunes of the PDP. People in the Valley blame the PDP for giving the BJP an opportunity in 2015 to form an alliance government in the only Muslim majority state of the country. Besides PDP is in disarray as most of its top leaders had left the party before new situation emerged due to the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.