Political equation in Punjab likely to be redrawn after PM's farm laws repeal announcement

As Prime Minister Modi finally chose to blink in the face of a protracted resilient farmer protest, the developments that have unfolded will throw up not just new challenges but new opportunities for political outfits that are likely to redraw the narrative and political equation in this poll-bound border state.

Modi chose the auspicious occasion of Gurpurav, the birth anniversary of the revered Guru Nanak Dev, to break the ice with protesting farmers. Clearly, in poll-bound Punjab, the decision was political with an eye on the Sikh votes. It was aimed at dozing off the spiralling ire against the BJP in Punjab, where it had limited footprints.

The two agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana were the epicentres of the protests. Albeit by default, Modi’s announcement has offered certain takeaways for all political outfits with elections just a few months away. Denials apart, the announcement to repeal the farm laws weren’t arguably a surprise decision. For over a year of bitter protracted logjam with farmers, there were no signs of the Modi government willing to relent, until former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on being unceremoniously ousted by his party, threw his hat in the ring announcing a seat sharing agreement with the BJP in Punjab, subject to the Centre repealing the farm laws. The possibility of farm laws being repealed then looked in the offing and finally turned into a reality on Friday.

The BJP had lost its alliance partner Akali Dal over the contentious farm laws. It was seen staring at a bleak uncertain future. The farmer agitation was proving to be a major dampener for the saffron party in Punjab. Their leaders weren’t allowed to enter many villages.

Captain’s olive branch to the BJP although was fraught with ideological differences, the promise by the Center to repeal farm laws would work well for both the BJP and Captain’s greenhorn party. But the BJP still may face resistance. “Is it really a victory after over 600 farmer lives have been lost in the ongoing strife? There was no consideration until the BJP saw a rout in the elections in Punjab,” an expert said.

The Congress in Punjab, but for its own self goal strategies, hopes to reap electoral dividends out of Modi’s announcement today. The party had backed farmers and kept the rhetoric alive. It would claim a collateral success with farmers. The AAP too will claim success.

The Akali Dal, along with its newfound ally BSP, too will be hoping for reprieve. It was an ally of the NDA when the farm laws were being made and is blamed for not doing enough, until it saw the growing anger of the peasantry and decided to sever ties with the BJP. The SAD today ruled out any possibility to reconsider an alliance with the BJP again. But, that may be a possibility in a post poll scenario. Having tasted success, farmer leaders too will have their electoral task cut out clearly.

