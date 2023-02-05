Political exercise begins to make Pune bypolls unopposed

Hours before the deadline for filing nomination ends, a political exercise has commenced in Maharashtra - with top leaders exchanging phone-calls and notes - to try and make the Vidhan Sabha bye-elections to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Pune unopposed.

The last date of filing of nominations is 7 February while the polling is scheduled on 26 February. The bye-elections have been necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs - Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, who represented the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, respectively.

The BJP has fielded Hemant Rasane from the Kasba Peth and Ashwini Jagtap, the wife of late Laxman Jagtap from Chinchwad while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to formally announce candidates on Monday and file nomination papers also.

The BJP, however, has denied tickets to anyone from the Tilak-family - which is a surprising development.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are trying to build a consensus on getting the elections unopposed, however, the MVA as of now is against the idea.

Shinde has reached out to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state Congress President Nana Patole and MNS President Raj Thackeray requested the polls unopposed. However, some leaders pointed out that there was no call from him to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray or the top leadership of the party.

“In the Andheri East bye-elections, the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena withdrew their candidate,” Shinde said.

“We will again renew our efforts by approaching the Opposition parties on this issue and seek the polls to be unopposed,” Fadnavis said.

Patole, however, said that his party candidate would file papers on Monday from Kasba Peth.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the BJP seems to be worried after the results of the Council elections. “Andheri East was a different case…the same generosity was not shown in Nanded and Pandharpur bye-elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit President Chandrashekar Bawankule said: “I appeal to Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole, Raj Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar to support us in holding bye-elections unopposed.”

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said that in Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena contests the polls he would support. “Democracy does not mean elections should be unopposed,” he said, adding that he was fully sympathetic to the bereaved families.