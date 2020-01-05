Political parties condemn JNU violence

Leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday condemned the violence by masked persons at the Jawaharlal Nehru University with opposition leaders terming it as “state-sponsored mayhem.”

BJP condemned the attack on the JNU campus as a “desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited AIIMS Trauma Centre to inquire about the well being of JNU students and teachers admitted there following the violence at the university.

Rahul Gandhi termed the attack on the JNU campus as “shocking.” “The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,” he said on Twitter.

Union Ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the violence in their alma mater.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock and asked police to immediately stop violence and restore peace.

CPI(M) condemned the attack on the JNU campus. “It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda,” CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

“Enmity of Modi government to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis & rods beat up students and teachers in Sabarmati & other hostels. Is this state-sponsored mayhem being unleashed(sic),” Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress chief spokesman said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack.

“I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed,” Pawar said.