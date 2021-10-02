Political pot heats up in Chhattisgarh: Here's what we know

Lately, simmering tension has gripped the state of Chhattisgarh as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed his two-and-a-half-year tenure in June, triggering rumours regarding the change of guard as per the 2.5-years power-sharing formula.

MLAs known to be close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been camping in Delhi over the last few days, raising speculations over the change in power, and TS Singh Deo taking over as the next CM.

The suspense over the possibility of change in leadership in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh continues, as more Congress leaders are expected to reach the national capital on Saturday.

Baghel campers deny show of strength

The development is being viewed by many as a show of strength. However, one of the MLAs camping in Delhi, Vinay Jaiswal, said that around 26 MLAs are in the national capital on “personal visit", and there is no show of strength or political purpose, News18 reported.

Brihaspat Singh, who has also been camping in Delhi, also denied the possibility of a change in the state leadership and said that the Baghel-led government would complete its full term.

"We are here to meet AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia and waiting for him. We want to convey that Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour to the state so that all the MLAs can benefit from it," said Singh, the party MLA from the Ramanujganj seat of the state, a PTI report stated.

Meanwhile, supporters of TS Singh Deo have been pushing for a change of guard since incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel completed 2.5 years in office.

What is the Chhattisgarh crisis?

The speculation over the possibility of a leadership change in Chhattisgarh gained momentum after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as Chief Minister in June 2021.

Back in 2018, the Congress won 68 of 90 seats beating the BJP in the Assembly Elections. Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant were four contenders waiting to be the next CM of Chhattisgarh.

The Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finalising Bhupesh Baghel for the top post.

Sources told the Republic World that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula, according to reports.

While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.

Ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake a 3-day tour of Bastar and Sarguja and decide on the tiff, said the report.

