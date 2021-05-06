Political row over foreign aid for Covid-19 patients

A political row broke out over aid rushed to India by countries across the world to help deal with the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 with the Opposition accusing the Modi government of letting the life-saving equipment gather dust at airport terminals.

Congress alleged lack of transparency in distribution of foreign aid and sought to know which states or institutions had received it. The party also cited reports claiming that several oxygen concentrators were lying unattended at cargo facilities at airports.

“Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefitting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

The Modi government rejected claims of any delay in clearing foreign aid.

“The Indian Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments and no such figures of pendency exist across any port of import,” an official statement said.

“All items received so far are allocated to the states/institutions and substantial part of it stands delivered,” it said adding that 1,764 oxygen concentrators, 1,760 oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen generating plants, 450 ventilators and more than 1.35 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered so far.

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Gandhi and demanded that he rise above “petulant politics” in the time of the pandemic.

“Time to rise above petulant politics Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Information regarding allocation to 38 institutions across 31 states/UTs was available in the public domain before you tweeted. If you care for the truth as you proclaim, do share,” said Irani, who defeated Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Irani also said that AIIMS, Rae Bareli was also among the 38 institutions that received foreign aid. “Not that you would know, hence for your information,” she said adding that the Modi government had started the Covid facility in Rae Bareli. Congress President Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha.