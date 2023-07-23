Political storm looms in Parliament as Opposition doubles down on demand for PM Modi's statement on Manipur

Parliament will witness further trouble this week as the I.N.D.I.A parties remained adamant at the start of a discussion on the situation in Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement even as the ruling BJP appealed to the Opposition "with folded hands" to join the debate.

With more incidents of violence coming to light, the Congress said that there would be no movement towards peace in Manipur as long as N Biren Singh remains the Chief Minister.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Every passing day as the truth of the horror of Manipur continues to trickle out, it is clear that: The law and order in the state has collapsed. Mobs, armed vigilantes and insurgent groups are running amok. Women and families have faced the worst, unimaginable atrocities".

Alleging that the administration is not only complicit in the violence but has actively fanned hate, Ramesh said that the social fabric of the state has been completely torn apart with a total breakdown of trust between communities.

"There won't be any justice or movement towards peace as long as Biren Singh remains CM. The time has long passed for the Prime Minister to act. He must act now and not deflect, distort and defame to cover up collapse of the so-called double engine governance in Manipur," he tweeted.

Even as the I.N.D.I.A parties announced their intention to raise their decibel levels inside and outside Parliament with a protest at Gandhi Statue on Monday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Centre wished that there would be a good discussion on Manipur where all political parties will participate.

"Nobody should run away from the debate. It is my request to the Opposition with folded hands, do not run away from the discussion," he said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien, however, highlighted the I.N.D.I.A parties' strategy -- "The INDIA parties will work in unison on the floor of Parliament and in the precincts of Parliament. Watch," he said.

The first two days of the Monsoon Session have been washed out after the government did not comply with the Opposition's demand for the Prime Minister's statement on the situation in Parliament. The Centre said it was ready for a short-duration discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah responding to Opposition members' questions.