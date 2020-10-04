Politicians continue to throng Hathras victim's village, Priyanka, Mayawati seek action against DM

Amid the nationwide outrage, the Opposition continued to make beeline before the house at the native village of the Hathras victim even as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP supremo Mayawati demanded action against the Hathras district magistrate.

The family of the victim, who was allegedly 'gang-raped' and brutally murdered, demanded a judicial probe by a retired SC judge and vowed not to immerse her ashes into the river until the guilty were 'hanged'. The UP government has already recommended a CBI probe into the incident.

Police on Sunday made a lathi charge as Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers pelted stones at the cops and tried to break the barricades erected on the borders of the village to prevent them from entering.

For latest updates on Hathras rape case, click here

President of Bhim Army, a 'Dalit' outfit, Chandrashekhar alias Ravan, who was accompanied by a large number of his supporters, also embarked upon a foot march to the victim's village after his cavalcade was stopped by the police.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Mayawati said that an impartial probe into the incident was not possible unless the district magistrate was removed. ''Why is the government shielding the DM?,'' Priyanka asked in a post on Twitter.

''The DM has been accused of threatening the victim's family...he must be acted against,'' said Mayawati.

The IPS Association in the state has also questioned inaction against the Hathras DM and condemned the suspension of the district police chief.

Meanwhile, posters appeared in several places in Lucknow showing a girl armed with a revolver and demanding sacking of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The girl, who hailed from the SC community, had been brutally raped by four youths in Hathras district and died in the hospital. The family members alleged that she was gang-raped. The police allegedly held her family hostage and cremated the body at midnight on Tuesday. All the four accused have been arrested

The police claimed that the postmortem report and forensic examination of the Hathras victim did not confirm ''rape or gang-rape' and that she had died owing to injury on her neck.