Politicians share videos of students stuck in Ukraine, urge Centre to act

Senior politicians on Monday took to social media posting videos of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine and accusing the Narendra Modi government of not taking actions at the right time to ensure their safety.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi joined his cousins and rival Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in criticising the government and reminding that safe return of students was not a favour but a responsibility, and that one should not explore opportunities in every disaster.

"Not taking decisions at the right time has left more than 15,000 students stuck amid chaos in war-hit Ukraine. Taking concrete strategic and diplomatic actions for their safe evacuation is not a favour but our responsibility. One should not explore opportunities in every disaster," Varun said, tagging a video in which a student stuck in Ukraine is accusing the embassy officials of not taking their calls.

सही समय पर सही फैसले न लिए जाने के कारण 15 हजार से अधिक छात्र भारी अव्यवस्था के बीच अभी भी युद्धभूमि में फंसे हुए है। ठोस रणनीतिक और कूटनैतिक कार्यवाही कर इनकी सुरक्षित वापसी इन पर कोई उपकार नहीं बल्कि हमारा दायित्व है। हर आपदा में ‘अवसर’ नही खोजना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/6GIhJpmcDF — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 28, 2022

Varun has been critical of his own party government in recent times on a variety of issues from farmers issues to unemployment to handling cases of economic offenders.

Rahul tweeted a video of some Indian students being attacked by security officials at the Ukrainian border and said, "my heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people."

My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022

On Sunday, he tweeted, "our country needs action. The Prime Minister only provides distraction." Earlier, he also tweeted a video of two students, who are from Bengaluru, stuck in Ukraine in which the girls were seeking help for evacuation.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury too found fault with the actions taken on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

"The Modi government had sufficient lead time to evacuate Indians from Ukraine with Russia declaring its military intentions. Instead focus is on propaganda, spin and photo ops. The Government of India must get its act together and evacuate hapless Indians like it did during the Gulf War," he said.

Yechury also shared a video of a girl student stuck in Ukraine complaining about the embassy officials not coming out to help them.

GoI must get its act together & evacuate hapless Indians like it did during the Gulf War. pic.twitter.com/fztL3UlOF9 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 28, 2022

Priyanka on Sunday late night shared a video and said, "Narendra Modi-ji, S Jaishankar-ji, the videos of Indian students coming from Ukraine are very disturbing. For God's sake, do whatever it takes to bring these children back to India. The whole nation is with these students and their families....You are requested that the government should try to get them back safely at any cost."

