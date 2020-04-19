Politics goes full throttle even in the time of coronavirus pandemic

Congress MLA Rajendra Bhiduri in Rajasthan stoked controversy when a video of him went viral on social media in which he was seen discriminating while distributing ration by asking the people who were better PM Modi or CM Ashok Gehlot.

The MLA denied giving ration to a woman when she said PM Modi was better than CM Gehlot. "Leave the ration here and go and light earthen lamps at home, " he said.

BJP accused Gehlot government of indulging in politics and practising discrimination while distributing ration in areas affected by Covid-19.

Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda, who held a video conference with state chiefs of Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Maharashtra, accused Mamata Banerjee of doing politics even during the time pandemic by harassing BJP workers and obstructing their corona relief work.

Nadda asked party workers to keep up their good work “despite obstructions created by West Bengal and Rajasthan governments. He later held a video conference with state chiefs of Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

Nadda praised the work done by BJP workers in the party-ruled Karnataka. “Discussed and reviewed the efforts been put in by MPs and office bearers of Karnataka BJP to feed and help those in need in these difficult times of Covid-19. Glad to know how our teams are leaving no stone unturned in offering selfless service,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien tweeted a video to allege that one actor was forced to portray himself as starving. “How low can politics go during a health emergency! To malign Bengal govt, ‘jatra’ actor made to enact #FakeNews “I’m an actor. I get all my rations. Some youth told me to act as if I’m starving in #Lockdown. They posted the video without my knowledge.” On the BJP page! Bravo @WBPolice,” he tweeted.