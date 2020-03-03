Politics goes viral as coronavirus cases in India rise

As more incidents of corona virus victims were reported in India, the political temperature also went up.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “quit wasting India’s time” as he attacked him for yesterday’s tweet announcing to quit social media platforms on Sunday, which led to speculation of the PM going off the social media.

“Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge. Here's how it's done,” Gandhi said tweeting a video of Singorean PM Lee Hsien Loong addressing Singaporeans on how to deal with coronavirus.

READ: I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us, says PM Modi

“There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy,” the Congress leader said in another tweet tagging with his previous tweeted dated February 12 in which he had said, “the coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical. #coronavirus. (sic)”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reviewed the preparedness on the novel coronavirus, tweeted “Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus” and clamed that “different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.”

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets measures to prevent coronavirus

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection”, Prime Minister said.

The social media was abuzz with responses on the social unrest and religious strife in the country when the need is for a serious coordinated effort to fight coronavirus.

Twitter was also abuzz with sharp reactions to Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya’s advocacy on Monday of cow dung to cure to coronavirus.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir sought to counter criticism of the government’s handling of coronavirus issue. “Our Govt has been exceptional in handling coronavirus outbreak in the past 2 months when several other nations were struggling. It will take the effort of 1.3 billion to counter this deadly disease. Be alert, follow advisories & don't panic. This will get us through,” he tweeted.