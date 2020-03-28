Politics kicks in over migrant workers fleeing lockdown

Politics kicked in as migrant labours said a big 'no' to lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak and began their long march home, prompting the Congress to target the government for allegedly not planning the move properly.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was the duty of the government to help them.

“We sent planes to bring citizens from Europe, why aren’t we organising transport to take the poorest and most vulnerable amongst us home,” AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to slam the Modi government for not having contingency plans for this exodus.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus,” Rahul said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also lashed out at the Centre over the large-scale migration of workers triggered by the lockdown.

“How can a govt that gives tax break of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to corporates, writes off Rs 7.78 lakh crore loans of rich cronies not have money for worst affected by lockdown,” Yechury said referring to videos of migrant workers in making a beeline for their villages from cities such as Delhi on foot in absence of transport facilities due to the lockdown.

In the letter to Modi, the Congress President said lakhs of migrant workers were being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

“Several others are struck in guest houses or hotels and have run out of money to pay their costs. This lockdown is beginning to have a detrimental effect on such fellow citizens,” she said.

“It is my earnest appeal that a national advisory be issued to assist those who are trapped in transit. I am taking the liberty to suggest two such measures – one-time state transport services be made available to those who are walking to their home towns or villages and district collectors to extend all possible assistance to those who can no longer afford to stay in lodges or guest houses,” Gandhi said.