Politics over corpses, Cong style: Harsh Vardhan

Politics over corpses is Congress's style: Harsh Vardhan's sharp retort to Rahul Gandhi

Harsh Vardhan also said that Rahul Gandhi trusts New York over Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 08:21 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 11:45 ist
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos

As India's death toll due to Covid-19 rises due to the second wave, so do jibes among rival parties. On May 26, Rahul Gandhi posted a screenshot of a The New York Times article on scenarios where the Covid-19 death toll may be higher than the official figures.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Numbers don't lie... GOI does."

In retort, Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan said that politics over corpses was Congress's style, adding that Rahul Gandhi trusts New York over Delhi.

"Though vultures are flying away from trees, feels like their energy is being absorbed by vultures on earth," the health minister tweeted.

India's Covid-19 caseload stands at 2.71 core, with 3,11,388 deaths, union government's data from May 26 show. But some experts estimate numbers are far higher, due in part to low testing rates in India's hinterlands where Covid-19 cases are spreading rapidly.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
BJP
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Harsh Vardhan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'

'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'

Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found

Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found

James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal

James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

 