Politics without principles equivalent to sin: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said politics without principles, work without morality and life without character are equivalent to sins .

During an event related to the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation, Mishra said Mahatma Gandhi had a strong sense of Indianness and his philosophy was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the whole world is one family).

"He was a brave man and non-violence was his principle. Politics without principles, work without morality, life without character and humanity without science are equivalent to sins," Mishra said.

Gandhi's grandson Rajmohan Gandhi while addressing the gathering said that Mahatma was fearless. He was a priest of non-violence. He was always ready to go to jail and take a bullet. He said that he always spread friendship and worked to eliminate hatred.

Mishra also urged the people to perform their fundamental duties to play an active role in the development of the nation.