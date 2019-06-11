Poll reforms: CPM to tie up with others

The CPM will initiate discussions with other Opposition parties to build a campaign on electoral reforms, including changing the format of the selection of election commissioners.

This was decided at the three-day Central Committee meeting that ended here on Sunday during which CPM leaders questioned the functioning of the Election Commission under Sunil Arora.

“We will talk to all Opposition parties to seek urgent reforms in the Election Commission. We want change in the way the election commissioners are selected. The CPM will mobilise all willing sections of the political spectrum to ensure that the election commissioners will be appointed by a collegium led by the President of India rather than by the government of the day,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters.

On the various complaints regarding the neutrality of the EVMs and the doubts over the possible manipulation of these machines, a CPM communique said the party will conduct a study of such reports and in consultation with other parties, will decide on the future course of action.

Analysing the results, it said the elections were held in a highly polarised atmosphere in West Bengal and the media played a big role in building a binary narrative that aided such polarisation between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.