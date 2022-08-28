Poll to pick Congress President to be held on October 17

The election to pick the president for the Congress party will be held on October 17 and counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Filing of nominations to begin on Septemer 24, last day will be September 30.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to decide the schedule of the elections is under way. Interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh joined the meeting virtually.

