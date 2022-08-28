Poll to pick Congress President to be held on October 17

Poll to pick Congress President to be held on Oct 17

Counting of votes will take place on October 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Aug 28 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 16:02 ist
File photo of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The election to pick the president for the Congress party will be held on October 17 and counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Filing of nominations to begin on Septemer 24, last day will be September 30.

 

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to decide the schedule of the elections is under way. Interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh joined the meeting virtually.

More to follow...

Congress
CWC
CWC Meet
Indian Politics
India News
Sonia Gandhi

