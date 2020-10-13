Polls for 11 RS seats in UP, Uttarakhand on November 9

Polls for 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand on November 9

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 16:08 ist
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hardeep Singh Puri
Uttar Pradesh
Rajya Sabha
Uttarakhand
Ram Gopal Yadav

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

 