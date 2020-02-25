Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April due to retirement of members.

While notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing nominations.

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Prominent among those retiring are NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale (RPI-Athawale), Congress veteran Motilal Vora and former union minister Vijay Goel (BJP).