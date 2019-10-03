Pondy assembly bypoll: Nine candidates left in fray

Nine candidates, including the ruling Congress nominee A John Kumar, are left in the fray for the October 21 by-election to the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly segment here after two candidates withdrew their nominations on Thursday. Today was the last day to withdraw nominations, officials said.

Official sources said nominations of 11 candidates were found to be in order at the end of scrutiny on September 30.

Of them two candidates--one independent and one substitute candidate for Naam Tamilar Katchi's main nominee, withdrew their nominations on Thursday. Opposition AINRC candidate S Buvaneswarane and Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee M Praveena are the other main candidates.

Congress enjoys the support of the DMK and left parties while the AINRC has the backing of the AIADMK and PMK.

The by-election became necessary after the incumbent congress legislator V Vaithilingam quit the post following his election to Lok Sabha from the lone seat here in April this year.