Populist policies have deeply damaged democracy: Varun Gandhi

BJP’s Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi has been vocal about farmers’ issues and has been writing regularly on issues like unemployment, MSMEs etc. Acting like a conscience keeper, he does not shy away from taking on his own party, as one saw while demanding action against Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra following the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. As the country is in an election mode with polls to five states, he spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy.

We are in an election season now. What are the themes you think should be on the top?

With the 75th anniversary of India's independence occurring this year, there should only be one theme to discuss – nation-building. We have fallen far short of the promise of those initial years and we have a lot of ground to cover. This requires us to do right by our farmers, to foster job creation for our youth, while keeping retail prices in check and helping our MSMEs grow. I also wish to see more citizens using their vote to reward or dissuade policy makers against their record. This is the only way to pursue a citizen revolution in the country. Until lawmakers are not rewarded or punished on their track record, as opposed to the grand narrative of the day, we will not be able to make a great leap.

You have placed your wish-list. But are we seeing that on the ground or can we hope to see that in the coming days?

The political ground has already shifted over the past year, with a focus on these key themes – unemployment, inflation, farmers’ agitation. Such themes are also bubbling up into our body politic and into party manifestos.

The election campaigning five years ago had communal colour. Do you think this time will be different? What is your wish on this count?

I think the upcoming election campaign is an important one where citizens will be able to take stock of issues like jobs, income, prices that matter to them on a daily basis. With aspirations growing, people expect the government to deliver on basic services, infrastructure and to take ownership of larger policy issues – for example farmer earnings, the lack of jobs. Such issues are coming to the fore after a long time. Other identity politics – for example identity ones with a focus on ethnicity, religion – takes centre-stage only when the government of the day, whether at state or the Centre, is unable to deliver on more important issues. Sadly, the media has also helped the government of the day reinforce this narrative. It remains sad that select policymakers continue to consider policies and view elections as one of discord instead of amity; pursuing the 80% instead of the 100%.

Do we see populism overtaking prudent policy-making?

Absolutely. It is very disheartening to see this trend that populist policies have been favoured over the past decade by policymakers of various political hues, at the Centre and in the states, and have been rewarded by voters. It is tragic and comical at times, where subsidies and gifts – for example, a TV here, a laptop there – are given almost always six months prior to the next election. This has deeply damaged our democracy and our elections, making voters see elections with a sense of entitlement. However, this is a tactic with diminishing returns, as citizens increasingly realise that one-time giveaways fail to make an impact on issues that matter to them on a daily basis. The hanker, now, is for our youth to get a job, instead of a cash payment in their bank account. People want a life that is meaningful and offers them respect; not one where they must be supplicants.

You have been very vocal about farmers' issues. Will the farmers’ anger subside now?

The farmer’s movement has only been postponed, it has not ended – India’s farmers remain the backbone of our society, providing an anchor for our food security and also the sons and daughters who enable our national security. Farmers have always had an impact on elections, whether in state or the Centre – however, for the first time, it is heartening to note that their daily struggles and inability to make an income is an issue that is drawing policy attention. The struggle will continue for many issues related to farmers – for example the legal guarantee on MSP, dismissal of cases filed against farmers during the agitation, compensation for farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle, resignation of those in positions of power who have harmed farmers – with select campaigns running (for example Vote ki Chot) during the ongoing election season. I am the only MP who has introduced a private member bill for an MSP law for our farmers. I hope we will continue to be able to hold our government to account on that.

You have written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister. Have your concerns been addressed?

Yes, it is true that many issues, dear to me and upon my insistence, have been taken up. However, there are other concerns like. employment, inflation, law and order, quality of education where I hope action will soon be taken, in favour of the weak and the downtrodden.

Do you think the repeal of farm laws will be of help?

I believe that the repeal of the farm laws is an initial, albeit helpful, step in our journey to recast the economic lot of our farmers. We have to work with them, helping to restructure our economic system so that it makes sense for them to continue to grow. It’s not easy being a farmer – it’s an unrewarding life, but also of honour and duty. As a nation, we should not forget that.