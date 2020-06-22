Positive results in Manipur in 2-3 days: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma on political crisis

BJP is confident of a "positive result" in Manipur's political crisis in the next two-three days even as Congress-led new front remained firm on their demand for a floor test against N. Biren Singh's government.

"Things are under control. We are discussing with all our MLAs and the discussion is on the positive way. I am again going to Imphal tomorrow and you will see a positive result in the next two-three days," BJP's pointsman in the Northeast and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Monday evening.

The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur slipped into a crisis on Wednesday when nine MLAs--three from BJP, four from National People's Party (NPP), an ally, one from Trinamool Congress and an independent MLA resigned and joined a Congress-led new front named as Secular Progressive Front. The front headed by former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh met Governor Nazma Heptulla on Thursday demanding a floor test and even staked claim to form the new government.

The front claimed the support of 26 MLAs in the house of 52 while pushing for dismissal of Biren Singh government.

The front, however, got a jolt the next day when BJP candidate and Manipur's titular king, Leishema Sanajaoba was elected to the Rajya Sabha with 28 votes. Congress' T. Mangibabu got 24 votes giving a boost to BJP's confidence.

"Things have changed after the Rajya Sabha election. Some MLAs have been disqualified by the Speaker and so we are discussing everything for a positive result. But i can only say that all issues will be addressed keeping the spirit of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and NDA intact," Sarma said. Sarma also denied possibility of a leadership change despite the demand by NPP.

Sarma and Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief had flown to Imphal on Sunday and held discussion with the disgruntled MLAs, both in BJP and NPP. But sources said that all four NPP MLAs in Manipur, who resigned on Wednesday were firm on their stand despite Sangma's efforts to convince them to remain with Biren Singh government.

Sarma is the convenor of NEDA, a platform of BJP and its allies in the Northeast, which was formed in 2016 with a target to make the region "Congress free."

AICC leaders Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi are also camping in a hotel in Imphal since Saturday. They have been put into quarantine as per protocols of COVID-19. But sources said Sarma and Sangma were not quarantined as they returned the same day, which is allowed as per the guidelines for unlocking.

Congress on Monday reiterated their demand for the floor test saying Rajya Sabha result alone was not enough to deny their democratic rights for a floor test against a "minority government."