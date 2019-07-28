Post-mortem reveals death of family members

A day after three members of a family were found dead in their residence inside the IIT campus in south Delhi, the autopsy report has ruled out any foul play and confirmed the cause of the death as "ante-mortem", which means death due to suicidal hanging, police said on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man, his wife and his mother were found hanging in three different parts of their residence Friday night.

Gulshan Das, who worked as a senior lab assistant in the department of biochemistry at the premier institute, was found hanging from an overhead rod in the corridor. His wife, Sunita, and his mother, Kanta, were found hanging from ceiling fans in two bedrooms.

"The post-mortem report stated the cause of death to be ante-mortem," a senior police official said.

He said there was a time gap of three hours in the deaths and the contents found in the stomach of the man and his mother were similar in nature.

A case has been registered under section 304 (B) and 498 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The preliminary medical reports found that the women hanged themselves at the same time, while Das committed suicide later, the officer said.

It seems that Das found his mother and wife hanged in separate rooms after he came back from office. He then hanged himself, the officer added.

He also said a day before the suicide, Das's wife had made multiple calls to her mother.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said.