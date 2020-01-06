Post of Cong president family matter: Smriti Irani

Training guns at the Gandhi family, Union minister Smriti Irani here on Monday said the post of the Congress president is "a family matter".

On a visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, when the Union minister for child development and textiles was asked that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has lately been very active, could become the president of the party, she said, "This only Sonia Gandhi can tell but the post of the Congress president is a family matter."

To another question on Priyanka's continued attacks on the BJP, Irani said Amethi and its people can tell everything about this and said the result given by Amethi is an example for them.